US-led Israel-Lebanon talks set for next week in Rome

The next round of US-led talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Rome next week, with negotiators seeking to build on recent progress toward implementing a security framework agreement, US media reported Monday.

"We are entering these discussions with significant momentum following the successful launch of the first pilot zone in southern Lebanon and President Joseph Aoun's productive meeting with President Donald Trump last week," local media cited a US State Department official as saying.

According to the official, technical working groups meeting in Rome on Aug. 4-6 will focus on advancing full implementation of last month's framework agreement.

The agenda will include expanding the pilot zone initiative, resolving outstanding border disputes, and working toward a comprehensive peace and security agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"The first pilot zone is a concrete opportunity to deliver real progress on the ground, restoring Lebanese state authority through the verifiable disarmament of terrorist organizations, and building the confidence needed for next steps," the official said.

The official added that lessons learned from the initial pilot zone would help refine the implementation process before it is expanded in phases.

"The trilateral framework is the only path to lasting peace. Fully implementing it is in the clear interest of both countries, and the Trump administration is committed to its success," the official said.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, but it does not include a timetable for the withdrawal. Instead, it links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,232 others.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.