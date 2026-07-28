CHINAS XI HOSTS SLOVAK PRESIDENT IN BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping held an official welcome ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday for Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a state visit to China, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The ceremony marked the start of Pellegrini's official engagements in China, where the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral relations and areas of cooperation.

Pellegrini arrived in Beijing on Monday for a three-day state visit to China, his first since taking office in 2024.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian earlier said that China is ready to work with Slovakia to deepen their traditional friendship and political mutual trust, better synergize their development strategies, and expand exchanges and cooperation across various fields.

In 2025, Chinese exports to Slovakia totaled $4.39 billion, while imports reached $4.24 billion, according to state broadcaster CGTN.





