Jordan says its air defenses downed 3 missiles from Iran

Jordan's armed forces said Wednesday that its air defense systems intercepted and downed three ballistic missiles that entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

A responsible military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said the missiles were intercepted and brought down at dawn, according to the agency.

The army said the incident caused no injuries or material damage, Petra added.

Royal Engineering Corps teams dealt with shrapnel that fell in several locations under approved technical and security procedures, the source said, adding that the sites were secured and necessary measures were taken to protect citizens and property.

This comes after the Iranian army said it launched a seventh wave of drone strikes on a US military base in Jordan, targeting F-18 fighter jet positions, accommodation buildings, and a large equipment hangar used by US forces at Azraq Air Base, according to Iran's Tasnim News Agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jordan's Armed Forces said they intercepted and shot down four missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace from Iran, with no casualties reported, according to Petra.

The developments came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.





