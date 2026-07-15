Iran ports authority says US projectile hit Chabahar maritime traffic center

The maritime traffic control center at Chabahar Port, southeastern Iran, was hit by US projectiles during overnight attacks, damaging its structure, the Ports and Maritime Affairs authority in Sistan and Baluchestan said on Wednesday.

The authority's public relations department said in a statement that the port's maritime traffic control center was struck following US attacks on Chabahar Port.

The maritime watchtower is a civilian facility mainly used for search and rescue operations for fishermen at sea, as well as for securing maritime trade, it said.

No casualties were immediately reported in the statement.

This came after Fars News Agency reported, citing provincial official earlier that a wheat storage silo and another site in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province were hit by US projectiles overnight.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes on Iran would continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the US would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returned to the negotiating table.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

Iran has also sent a letter to the UN accusing the US of violating the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.





