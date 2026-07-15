7 Iranian soldiers killed in US strike on military barracks in southeast Iran: Army

Seven Iranian army personnel were killed and several others wounded in a US missile strike on a military barracks in southeastern Iran early Wednesday, the Iranian army said.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that the US military fired 13 missiles at a residential area and accommodation facility of one of the Iranian army ground forces barracks in the city of Bampur, in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Iranian army said seven members of the 388th Brigade were killed in the attack, while several other personnel were injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Earlier Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said strikes on Iran would continue and intensify in the coming days, warning that the US would begin targeting the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returned to the negotiating table.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.





