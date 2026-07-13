IRANS IRGC SAYS IT STRUCK MILITARY BASES IN KUWAIT, WARNS US OVER HORMUZ

Iran's IRGC says it struck military bases in Kuwait, warns US over Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it launched attacks on two military bases in Kuwait.

The IRGC said it had "completely destroyed" fuel tanks and Patriot air defense systems at Ali Al-Salem Air Base as well as a strategic FPS radar system at Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base.

It said its aerospace forces carried out the strikes during the third phase of what it described as its "eye-for-an-eye" operation launched in response to US military action against Iran.

The IRGC said the operation was continuing.

It also warned against further US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Iran would not allow continued foreign military interference in the strategic waterway.

The report came shortly before the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its latest wave of attacks on Iran had concluded.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

CENTCOM said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in a statement, CENTCOM said the US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran and added that the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.





