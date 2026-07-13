Trump says deal with Iran still 'possible'

US President Donald Trump said Monday that a deal with Tehran to end the Middle East war was still possible, despite launching fresh strikes on Iran and reimposing a blockade of Iranian ports.

"Yeah, I think a deal is possible. Sure, I do," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "We had a deal with them two days ago and then they said 'Oh we can't make that deal. We have to negotiate it further.'"

Trump says US attacking Iran capabilities related to Strait of Hormuz

Trump told reporters ⁠on Monday ⁠that the United States was attacking Iran's capabilities related to the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, amid renewed military action between the two countries.

The U.S. military said on Monday it was launching fresh strikes against Iran but Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on ⁠Monday that ⁠he had not decided that a negotiated settlement could not be reached with Tehran.

Trump also said that it could be that there are Iranian drones in ⁠Cuba.

"If they do have that, and they might very well have that, we'll take care of it," he said.

"We're not going to ⁠have ‌a ‌problem. We're not going ⁠to allow that ‌to happen so it could be that ⁠they are storing ⁠some. We're looking into it ⁠now.









