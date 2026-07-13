EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRANS BANDAR ABBAS AS US ENDS LATEST STRIKES

At least two powerful explosions were heard in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province within the past hour, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported early Monday.

The report came shortly before the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its latest wave of attacks on Iran had concluded.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

CENTCOM said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in a statement, CENTCOM said the US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran and added that the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.





