Germany calls on US, Iran to de-escalate, return to diplomacy

Germanys' foreign minister has called on the US and Iran to halt military attacks and return to diplomacy, warning that the prolonged conflict is harming people everywhere and undermining the global economy.

"I really don't know what else the US could possibly bomb in Iran at this point. Much of the targets have already been destroyed," Johann Wadephul told public broadcaster ARD on Wednesday night.

"And I don't see what sense it makes for Iran to continue the blockade at this point. Firing on these ships was certainly a big mistake," he added, referring to recent hostilities in the Gulf of Hormuz, which the US cited in its own renewed attacks.

Wadephul called on both sides "to come to their senses" and resume diplomacy. He suggested that direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran — rather than the current indirect talks through mediators — would offer the best path forward.

"The global economy and the people are suffering enough," he said. "And I believe there's a general expectation for both sides to come to their senses, talk, and negotiate."

"Or, to put it more accurately, they should actually begin negotiating," Wadephul added. "Now, the goal should be speaking directly to one another. That needs to be prioritized now."