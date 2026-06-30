WHO chief announces cholera outbreak in Sudan’s West Kordofan state

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Monday a cholera outbreak in Sudan's West Kordofan state.

"Sudan has declared a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan state. As of June 20, the State Ministry of Health reported 838 suspected cholera cases, 7 confirmed cases and 117 deaths," Tedros wrote on US social media platform X.

He said the outbreak comes amid a persistent "disruption of health services caused by conflict."

"Population displacement is making access to essential health care even more difficult. At the same time, insecurity and access constraints continue to delay the deployment of response teams and delivery of medical supplies and humanitarian assistance," he said.

Tedros added that the WHO is coordinating the health response with partners by expanding cholera treatment centers and oral rehydration points, providing cholera kits, setting up handwashing stations, training chlorinators, hygiene promoters and health workers, and supporting community health education.



