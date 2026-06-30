Cruise lines make Istanbul key homeport as Türkiye’s cruise traffic grows

Istanbul is strengthening its position as a kay homeport for international cruise tourism, with major cruise companies increasingly choosing the city as both the starting and ending point of their Mediterranean routes.

According to data from the Maritime Affairs Directorate General, Türkiye saw continued growth in cruise traffic this January to May.

Cruise ship arrivals to Turkish ports rose 2.2% year-on-year to 324, while passenger numbers climbed 3.9% to 455,580.

In May alone, arrivals jumped 14.2% to 169 ships, with passenger numbers up 10.8% to 257,897 compared to the same month last year.

Kusadasi remained the busiest cruise port, but Istanbul followed closely, handling 66 ships in the first five months of the year. A significant share of these vessels used the city not only as a stopover but as a homeport, where passengers begin or end their journeys.

Industry data shows that the number of cruise operators using Istanbul as a homeport shot up 50% between 2023 and 2025, with companies including MSC Cruises, Costa Crociere and AROYA Cruises expanding operations from the city.

Experts say Istanbul's rise as a homeport is driven by its international airport connectivity, modern port infrastructure, efficient border procedures, and strong tourism appeal.

Galataport Istanbul, the city's modern cruise terminal, has also improved passenger handling and turnaround operations.

Cruise operators say homeport destinations generate significantly higher economic impact than transit stops, as passengers typically spend additional time in the city before or after their voyages, staying in hotels, dining, and shopping.

Industry representatives estimate that homeport passengers can spend $1,500 to $2,000 per person, up to seven times more than transit passengers.



