2 MEMBERS OF IRANS IRGC KILLED IN SHOOTING

Two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and two others injured in what authorities described as a "terrorist" shooting in Iran's western Kermanshah province, state broadcaster IRIB reported Tuesday.

The attack took place Monday evening in Paveh County, near Iran's border with Iraq, the state-run IRIB broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations Office in Kermanshah province.

According to the statement, unidentified assailants opened fire at the entrance of a house in what it described as a "cowardly and treacherous terrorist act."

The two men killed were identified only as local IRGC members. Two other people were injured in the attack.

The IRGC said an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify those responsible.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



