Arab countries denounce Israeli attacks in southern Syria

A man looks at an unexploded artillery shell that fell during reported overnight Israeli bombardment that hit the village of Abidin in Syria's southwestern Daraa province, close to the Golan Heights, on June 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan on Monday condemned recent Israeli attacks and military incursions into southern Syria, warning that the violations threaten regional security and stability.

Israeli forces opened fire on Syrian civilians late Sunday while withdrawing from the village of Abidin in the southern Daraa countryside, before shelling the area, according to SANA news agency.

Israeli aircraft also flew over the countryside of Quneitra and Daraa before the attack.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced Israeli violations in the region, including "its latest incursions into Syrian territory and the targeting of the Quneitra and Daraa governorates with artillery shelling."

The kingdom expressed "complete rejection" of the Israeli practices, including "terrorizing innocent civilians and violating international laws and norms."

It stressed "the importance of stopping Israeli violations of Syrian territory and adhering to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement," reaffirming its support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial unity.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry described the attack as "a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and a blatant breach of international law and international humanitarian law."

The ministry warned that "the continuation of these serious Israeli attacks would exacerbate tensions in the region and undermine efforts to promote security and stability."

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the latest Israeli incursions into Quneitra and Daraa, along with artillery shelling, constitute "a flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter."

He stressed the need to halt "all repeated Israeli attacks and measures targeting Syria's security and stability," warning that they represent "a dangerous and provocative escalation that will only lead to more conflict and tension in the region."

Jordan also renewed its support for Syria's sovereignty, unity, security and territorial integrity, and called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel to halt its attacks.

Sunday's assaults were the latest in a series of ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty in recent months, including incursions, house raids, the erection of checkpoints, and the arrest of civilians.

Following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and occupied the buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border.

Since then, Israel has continued carrying out airstrikes and ground incursions inside Syrian territory, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of military sites, vehicles, and ammunition.