Syria sends 1st international search-and-rescue team to earthquake-hit Venezuela

Syria on Saturday dispatched its first international search-and-rescue team to earthquake-hit Venezuela, according to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The mission, carried out in coordination with Qatar's search-and-rescue team, consists of 15 specialists equipped with personal rescue gear, SANA said.

The team departed from Damascus International Airport under the direction of President Ahmad al-Sharaa to support search-and-rescue operations and humanitarian response efforts in areas affected by the earthquakes, it added.

The mission is being coordinated by Syria's Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry.

SANA said Syria is carrying out the deployment in partnership with the Qatari International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) as part of joint humanitarian cooperation to support disaster response operations.

The Syrian contingent includes 15 search-and-rescue specialists, while Qatari teams will provide heavy machinery and equipment required for field operations, it said.

SANA described the deployment as a historic milestone, noting that it is the first time Syria has sent an international rescue team to respond to a disaster outside its borders, as well as the first international mission undertaken by the country's newly established national search-and-rescue team.

On Wednesday, two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing 920 people and injuring 3,360 others, acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.

Search-and-rescue operations are continuing across the country, while authorities fear the number of casualties may rise further.





