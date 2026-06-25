Israeli army fire kills Palestinian in northern Gaza in latest ceasefire violation

A Palestinian was killed Thursday after Israeli forces opened fire in the northern Gaza Strip, in the latest reported violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The body of the victim arrived at Al-Shifa Medical Complex after Israeli troops fired toward the Al-Atatra area in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,029 Palestinians and injured 3,249 others as of Wednesday.

The ceasefire followed two years of Israel's genocide on Gaza, which began on Oct. 8, 2023. Since then, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured, while about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with the UN estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.