Trump administration asks Congress for $88B funding

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent Congress a supplemental funding package, asking for about $87.6 billion to address "urgent needs" related to the Iran war, as well as other funding.

According to CBS News, the majority of the requested funding, $67 billion, would go to the Pentagon, including $21 billion for munitions, $17.3 billion for operational expenses, and $12.1 billion for classified initiatives.

The proposal also allocates $767.5 million to the Department of Energy for activities related to the conflict and concerns over Iran's nuclear program, as well as $300 million for the State Department to strengthen embassy security and support construction projects in countries neighboring Iran.

Beyond defense-related spending, the supplemental request includes $11.1 billion in agricultural assistance and $1.4 billion to support efforts to combat the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and other affected areas.

The proposal also calls on Congress to permanently authorize year-round sales of E15, a gasoline blend containing ethanol, with the goal of reducing fuel prices.





