Iranian attacks damaged 20 US military sites since war began, satellite imagery shows

Iranian strikes have damaged 20 US military sites since the start of the US-Israeli war against Tehran in February, a BBC analysis of satellite images and videos showed Monday.

The targeted facilities span Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman, found the analysis by BBC Verify using satellite imagery from multiple international providers, along with archived images from Planet, a major provider, to assess damage from Iranian attacks.

While the White House has repeatedly said Iran's military capability has been largely destroyed, analysts argue that damage observed at US facilities suggests that Iran's counterstrikes were both more precise and more extensive than American officials have publicly acknowledged.

Among the significant losses were three advanced anti-ballistic missile battery systems at Al Ruwais and Al Sader airbases in the UAE, as well as Muwaffaq Salti Airbase in Jordan, the report said.

The satellite image analysis also indicated that Iranian strikes severely damaged US refueling and surveillance aircraft at Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia, with wrecked aircraft and burn marks visible at the site.

Among the aircraft identified by a MAIAR analyst was an E-3 Sentry surveillance plane, which US media reports say could cost up to $700 million to replace.

Elsewhere, Iranian strikes also hit Ali Al Salem Airbase and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait. Analysts at MAIAR identified destroyed fuel storage bunkers, aircraft hangars, and troop accommodation in satellite imagery, indicating the base was struck multiple times during the conflict.

At Camp Arifjan, defence intelligence firm Janes reported significant damage to satellite communications equipment, the analysis showed.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.





