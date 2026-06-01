Kuwait strongly condemns Iranian attacks on its territory

Kuwait on Monday strongly condemned Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory, calling them "a blatant breach of international law."

The attacks also constitute "a serious escalation and a direct violation of Kuwait's security and stability" and pose a "grave threat to the civilian safety and critical infrastructure" in Kuwait, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the repeated attacks undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions and threaten regional security and stability, reiterating Kuwait's firm rejection of such actions.

"Kuwait reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory," it added, holding Iran "fully responsible for these unlawful attacks."

Kuwait's armed forces said early Monday that the country's air defense systems intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks" after air raid sirens sounded and emergency alerts were issued nationwide.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of drones and missiles that hit targets across the region and to close the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, Iran and the US have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.





