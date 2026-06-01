7 injured in Iranian missile strike on US base in Kuwait: Report

Four US service members and three civilian contractors were injured in an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a US air base in Kuwait last week, launched in response to an American airstrike in southern Iran, according to a media report on Sunday.

All seven suffered minor injuries and returned to duty within 24 hours, broadcaster CBS News

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted a US airbase in Kuwait in response to an American aerial strike near Bandar Abbas Airport in southern Iran.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC said the retaliatory strike occurred at 4.50 am local time (0120GMT), hours after what it described as a US attack near the port city's airport using aerial projectiles.

In a subsequent statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missile strike had been "successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces."

Regional tensions escalated on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with barrages of drones and missiles that hit targets across the region and to close the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.

US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely while maintaining a blockade on vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports through the strategic waterway and periodically saying a peace deal was close.





