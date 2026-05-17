Qatari, Saudi Arabia discuss efforts to ease tension in Middle East

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in the Middle East, including those related to the US-Iran war.



In a Sunday statement on US social media company X, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said the discussions over the phone call also addressed efforts to ease tensions and promote stability and security across the region.



Sheikh Mohammed stressed the "importance of all parties responding positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation," the ministry said.



The officials also reviewed bilateral ties and ways to strengthen them, it added.



Late Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry also said Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan held a phone and discussed efforts to maintain stability and security.



Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. In response.



Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.