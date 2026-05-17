JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE CONDEMNS ISRAELS PLAN TO TURN UNRWA COMPOUND INTO MILITARY FACILITIES

The Jerusalem Governorate on Sunday described Israeli approval to convert the former compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood into Israeli military facilities as "a dangerous escalation and a serious breach of international law."

In a statement, the governorate called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take urgent steps to refer Israel to the International Court of Justice if it does not revoke laws and measures targeting UNRWA.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli government approved plans to establish an office for Defense Minister Israel Katz, an Israeli army museum, and a military recruitment office on the site of the former UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem.

A joint statement by Israel's Defense Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality said the ministry would allocate 36 dunams (nearly 8.9 acres) of land for the construction of a new Israeli army museum and "an advanced recruitment office."

The Jerusalem Governorate said the conversion of the UNRWA compound into Israeli military facilities constituted "a grave violation of the immunities and privileges of United Nations organizations."

It added that the move represents "a serious breach of international law and norms" and a violation of Israel's obligations "as the occupying power."

According to the governorate, the new settlement project follows the demolition of the UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah by Israeli authorities in January under the direct supervision of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

It added that Katz's plan allocates approximately 36 dunams to the Israeli Defense Ministry without a public tender, citing claims that the current recruitment office in Jerusalem "does not meet the needs of the Israeli army."

The governorate said the project reflects "an escalating Israeli policy aimed at imposing more colonial realities and Judaizing public space in occupied Jerusalem."

It also said the establishment of a museum for what it called "Israeli army heritage" represented "a systematic attempt to reinforce the occupation narrative and link Palestinian historical sites to the Israeli military narrative."

























