Fatah congress re-elects Mahmoud Abbas as group leader

Delegates attending the eighth general congress of the Fatah movement unanimously re-elected Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as the group's leader, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Wafa said congress members voted unanimously to elect Abbas as president and commander-in-chief of the movement.

According to the agency, delegates stressed the importance of Abbas' role in leading what they described as a critical phase in Palestinian history and expressed full confidence in his leadership.

Wafa described Abbas as the elected president of Palestine, chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and one of Fatah's founding members.

The congress was held in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, with simultaneous sessions held in Gaza, Egypt and Jordan.