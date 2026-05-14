Foreign minister says Washington should listen to US lawmakers who oppose military action against Cuba

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Thursday that more than 30 members of the US Congress had warned the Trump administration against potential military action targeting Cuba.

"The government that claims to defend democracy should listen to the majority voices that oppose the current escalation of threats, aggressions, tightening of the blockade, and energy siege against our country," Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on US social media company X.

His comments referred to a May 12 letter that was signed by more than 30 Democratic lawmakers and addressed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The lawmakers expressed alarm about testimony by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan before the Senate Armed Services Committee, indicating that the US military could use the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in the event of a large migration surge from Cuba.

The letter criticized proposals to detain migrants at Guantanamo, citing the facility's history of alleged abuses and arguing that US sanctions policies have worsened economic and humanitarian conditions in Cuba.

"It raises serious concerns about the use of a U.S. military facility with a well-documented record of abuse," the lawmakers wrote, adding that migration pressures were being fueled by decades of economic restrictions and more recent sanctions.

The lawmakers also expressed concern about reports that the Pentagon may be considering military action against Cuba, warning that the move would be "unlawful, deeply destabilizing, and catastrophic for the Cuban population."

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis amid an American oil embargo imposed Jan. 30, along with widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is "next" after the US military operation against Iran.