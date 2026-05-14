3 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon amid US-mediated talks

A photograph taken from the southern area of Marjayoun shows a flare fired by the Israeli military descending over the village of Arnoun late on May 13, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Three people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday as a new round of US-mediated talks between Beirut and Tel Aviv opened in Washington, Lebanese media reported.

An Israeli warplane struck the Ezzedine residential complex in the town of Srifa in Tyre, leaving two people dead, the National News Agency NNA said.

Rescue teams from the Islamic Risala Scout Association recovered the two bodies from beneath the rubble after the residential complex was completely destroyed, the agency added.

Another Israeli strike killed one person and injured two others in the town of Zrariyeh, NNA said.

Two paramedics were injured in a strike on a civil defense site in the same town, while three people were wounded in another attack in the town of Kfar Melki.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes in the towns of Ain al-Tineh, Yahmar, Loubaya, and Sohmor in the western Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon. No information was yet available about injuries.

The attacks occurred as the third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel opened at the US State Department headquarters in Washington following two rounds held on April 14 and 23, as a prelude to peace negotiations.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country's population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.