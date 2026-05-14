Türkiye pledges support as it welcomes Iraq’s new government

This handout picture released by the Iraqi Prime Minister's Press Office shows new prime minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi speaking ahead of presenting his government to the parliament in Baghdad on May 14, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye welcomed the new government in Iraq, led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, after it received a vote of confidence in the Iraqi Council of Representatives and assumed office Thursday.

"We wish Prime Minister Zaidi success in this critical role." the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It expressed hope that the new government, during a sensitive period in the region, will take strong steps with a positive agenda toward Iraq's stability, prosperity and integration with the region. "As Türkiye, we will continue to provide the necessary support for Iraq's efforts in this direction," it said.

The ministry also reaffirmed Türkiye's determination to advance cooperation with Iraq in all areas, emphasizing deep-rooted ties between the two countries.



















