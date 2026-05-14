CIA director meets with top officials in Havana, Cuban government says

CIA Director John Ratcliffe arrives before Britain's King Charles' address to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 28, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

A U.S. delegation led by CIA director ⁠John Ratcliffe ⁠met with his counterpart at the Cuba Interior Ministry in Havana on Thursday, ⁠the Cuban government said in a statement published on state-run media Cuba Debate.

"Both sides also underscored their interest in developing bilateral cooperation between law enforcement agencies in the interest of ⁠the security ⁠of both countries, as well as regional and international security," the statement said.

The government also said it told the U.S. delegation that Cuba does not pose ⁠a threat to U.S. national security.

The statement was issued after a U.S. government plane was seen departing Havana's international airport on Thursday afternoon, ⁠according ‌to ‌a Reuters witness.

U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump ‌several days ago said the two longtime adversaries ⁠were "going to talk."























