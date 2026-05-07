Fresh Israeli strikes kill 3 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Three Lebanese nationals were killed in fresh Israeli air strikes on Nabatieh, southern Lebanon on Tuesday despite a ceasefire still supposed to be in effect, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

At dawn, an Israeli airstrike targeted a pickup truck on the Habboush road near the vehicle registration office building in the Nabatieh district, killing two people, according to the agency.

One was killed in an Israeli drone strike that targeted a car hauler truck near the Safa station on the Mifdoun road also in Nabatieh, the agency added.

At around 7.30 am (0430GMT), the towns of Habboush, Deir al-Zahrani and Kfour in southern Lebanon came under heavy artillery shelling, the agency said.

Earlier, at dawn, Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike on the town of Kfarrumman, according to the agency.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,715 people, wounded 8,353 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.





