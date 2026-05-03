Omani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss maritime security, de-escalation

The foreign ministers of Oman and Iran discussed maritime security and efforts to reduce regional tensions during a phone call on Sunday, the Omani Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi reviewed the latest developments in efforts to reach an agreement between Iran and the US on Tehran's nuclear issue and other outstanding matters.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz amid a deadlock in talks aimed at ending their current conflict.

The ministry said the two ministers also discussed issues related to maritime navigation and freedom of movement in the region and exchanged views on ways to contain escalation and support dialogue.

The statement said the discussions aimed at "pressing toward a path of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding," while ensuring the rights of all parties and adherence to international law.

Oman has long been a key mediator in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as other regional countries hosting US assets. Tehran has also effectively disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11–12, but no agreement was reached. US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce at Pakistan's request, without setting a new timeframe.