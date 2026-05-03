UN rights chief warns attacks on journalists threaten global freedom

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned that growing attacks on journalists worldwide are undermining freedom, accountability and democratic societies.

Marking World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, Turk said a free press is "the oxygen of a free and open society," stressing its role in informing public debate, exposing abuses and promoting transparency.

He said journalism has become increasingly dangerous, noting that at least 14 journalists have been killed so far this year, while only about one in 10 killings over the past two decades has led to full accountability.

Turk highlighted the risks faced by reporters in conflict zones, describing Israel's war in Gaza as a "death trap" for media workers, with nearly 300 journalists killed since October 2023.

He also pointed to rising threats beyond war zones, including surveillance, legal intimidation and online harassment, with women journalists disproportionately targeted.

Calling for urgent action, Turk urged states to end persecution of the press, repeal restrictive laws and ensure accountability for attacks, while also calling on technology companies to combat disinformation and online abuse.

"Journalists cannot fight alone," he said, urging greater protection to safeguard press freedom and democratic values worldwide.