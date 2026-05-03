Israel chose Greece to advance its regional hegemony: UN special rapporteur

Israel chose Greece to advance its regional ambitions, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine said on Sunday.

Speaking at presentation in Athens of her new book, When the World Sleeps: Stories, Words and Wounds of Palestine, Francesca Albanese maintained that some circles in Greece have a wrong perception of their alliance with Israel.

"You think that you have chosen Israel as a in order to secure peace from your eternal enemy, I don't think so," she said.

"Israel has picked you. Israel has chosen you, and it's going to exploit your fears and your insecurity, because this is what Israel does to advance its regional hegemony."

Underlining that Israel was accused by the two international courts, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), of genocide, war crimes and crimes and humanity, Albanese reminded that the states have obligation not to be complicit in the Israel's crimes.

"Apart from the moral injury, I mean, as a lawyer, I can tell you, this is unlawful and there should be accountability. So, those who continue to authorize transfers of weapons or goods from or Israel into Greece or from Greece to Israel should be held accountable," she said.