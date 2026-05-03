Trump says Iranian proposal to end war 'not acceptable'

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had studied Iran's proposal to end the war and that he found it unacceptable.

"It's not acceptable to me. I've studied it, I've studied everything — it's not acceptable," Trump told Israeli media outlet Kan News.

The remarks follow Trump's post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, in which he said he would soon review the Iranian plan but expressed skepticism. He said Tehran had "not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to humanity, and the world, over the last 47 years."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Saturday that Tehran had submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal through a Pakistani intermediary. Iran said on Sunday that it received a US response to its plan, and was reviewing it.