Iran says it is reviewing US response to its proposal to end war

Iran said on Sunday it has received a US response to its 14-point proposal to end the war and is currently reviewing it.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the reply was conveyed via Pakistani mediators, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

"The Americans have provided a response to the Pakistani side regarding Iran's plan, and we are reviewing it," Baghaei said.

He added that the Iranian proposal focuses on ending the war and does not include nuclear-related issues.

"No nuclear issue has been mentioned in Iran's plan to end the war," he said. "At this stage, we are not conducting nuclear negotiations."

On Saturday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that Iran submitted the 14-point response to a US proposal on ending the war through a Pakistani intermediary. The Iranian reply addressed a nine-point US proposal and focused on ending the war.

According to the report, Washington had proposed a two-month ceasefire, while Tehran stressed that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that efforts should focus on ending the war rather than extending the truce.

The news agency said Iran's proposal included provisions such as guarantees against military action, withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, payment of compensation, and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

It added that the proposal also includes a framework related to the Strait of Hormuz, the vital route for global oil and gas that remains blocked since the conflict began on Feb. 28.

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between Iran and the US in early April, arranged historic peace talks in Islamabad, and says is intent on maintaining the role until the conflict is over.