Pakistan, Kuwait discuss Mideast situation amid efforts to revive stalled US-Iran talks

Pakistan and Kuwait on Saturday discussed the evolving Middle East situation and its "wider" economic implications, which have already resulted in disruptions of global energy supplies, an official statement said.

Discussions between Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah came amid Islamabad's mediatory efforts to revive stalled peace talks between the US and Iran to end the Middle East conflict.

Dar underscored Pakistan's "continued" efforts to promote constructive engagement and diplomacy in support of peace and stability in the region and beyond, said a statement from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Jarrah, in return, "commended" Pakistan's efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and security, according to the statement.

Both sides reaffirmed the "strong fraternal" ties between Pakistan and Kuwait and agreed to remain in close contact.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.



