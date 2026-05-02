US aid to Zambia not tied to critical minerals: Envoy

The outgoing US ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, denied claims his country's support to Africa's second top copper producer was tied to critical minerals.

Gonzales said his nation continued with interventions such as paying salaries for some 23,000 healthcare workers, adding that the US would keep providing critical lifesaving healthcare in the southern African nation.

"Further, the US has resumed almost all health assistance after last year's review, providing over $400 million, including $75 million in medication," the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation quoted Gonzales on Friday.

He added that a new chapter in US-Zambia ties had been opened based on mutual benefit and transparency.



