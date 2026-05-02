Fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill at least 6 despite ceasefire

A fresh wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least six people since early Saturday amid Tel Aviv's continued breaches of the ongoing ceasefire.

An Israeli raid on the town of Ain Baal in Tyre district killed one person and injured seven others, including three women, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Health Ministry.

Another strike that targeted a house in Louaizeh town in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region have killed three people, NNA reported, adding that another attack on a car on the Kfardjal- Nabatieh road killed two others.

Meanwhile, two civilians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli raid that took place "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday." Among the wounded was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin.

The attack destroyed multiple residential buildings and caused extensive damage to an entire neighborhood.

In response to Hezbollah's retaliation to the Iran war, Israel has waged an offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 2,600 people, and displacing over 1.6 million.

A 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 was later extended until May 17, but Israel continues to violate it daily through airstrikes and the demolition of homes.

It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, saying it is meant to prevent attacks from Hezbollah. An earlier truce was reached in November 2024.



