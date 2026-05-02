Iran military official warns renewed conflict with US ‘likely’

A senior Iranian military official warned that renewed conflict with the US is "likely," according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has also shown that the United States does not adhere to any commitments or agreement," Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy inspector of the military headquarters, said in a statement carried by the news agency on Saturday.

"US officials' actions and statements are largely media-oriented, aimed first at preventing a drop in oil prices and second at escaping the predicament they have created for themselves," he added.

The Iranian armed forces are "in full readiness for any renewed adventurism and miscalculation by the United States," added Asadi.

The US and Israel began strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation from Tehran against US allies in the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Islamabad on April 11-12, but an agreement could not be reached.

US President Donald Trump later unilaterally extended the truce without setting a new timeframe, at Pakistan's request.

According to the Iranian official news agency IRNA, Iran submitted a new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday to resume negotiations with the US aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war.

It remains unclear whether efforts to revive the talks will succeed.



