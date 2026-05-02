7% of Japanese youngsters are 'too addicted' to social media: Survey

A recent survey has found that about 7% of Japanese young people aged 10 to 19 are suspected to be "pathological users" of social media, and are "too addicted" to reduce their screen time, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The countrywide survey conducted by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center also found that the figure for that age group was the highest.

Some research findings suggest links between social media use and crime and mental health issues among children.

The findings came when Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Children and Families Agency were discussing how to handle the issue.

Australia and Indonesia have already moved to ban those under 16 from using social media to protect young people from social media harm.

The survey conducted in January and February 2025, covered 9,000 randomly selected people aged 10-79 in 400 locations nationwide, with responses received from 4,650.

Of those suspected of problematic social media use, 30% said they spent "six hours or more" online on weekdays and 62% said they did so on weekends.

Urging the parents to set a "good example," the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center advises households to set rules for smartphone use by children prior to purchase, specifying when and where devices can be used and the consequences for breaking the rules.



