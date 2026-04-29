TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DOWN TO 8.1% IN MARCH

Türkiye's unemployment rate down to 8.1% in March

The unemployment rate in Türkiye was at 8.1% in March, down from 8.4% in February, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people fell by 96,000 to 2.87 million March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate was estimated 6.7% for men and 10.7% for women, the TurkStat stated.

The institute also noted that the number of persons in the labor force realized as 35.3 million, up by 129,000 over the same period.

The youth unemployment rate - 15-24 age - was at 15.3%, down 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month.





