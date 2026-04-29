India rolls out relief measures as heat wave hits normal life

Several Indian states have rolled out relief measures amid sweltering temperatures witnessed in several parts of the South Asian nation.

The Indian Meteorological Department in a statement said that maximum and day temperatures were in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius (104-114.8 degrees Fahrenheit ) over most parts of the country except the Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India.

The department said the highest maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius (117.68 degrees Fahrenheit) was reported at Banda in northern Uttar Pradesh state on Monday.

"Heat wave conditions are likely to persist over isolated to scattered pockets of Central India today (28 April) and are expected to ease thereafter," it said.

Weather experts said that this year, India is witnessing heatwaves early. "The reasons are multiple, including that we saw dry weather," Mahesh Palawat, vice president at India's Skymet Weather Services, told Anadolu.

He said relief was expected from Wednesday as a change in the weather is expected.

As the sweltering temperatures have hit normal life, several Indian states have announced measures. Earlier this month, authorities in the Indian capital New Delhi announced several measures for schools, including ringing bells for students to drink water regularly amid summer heat.





- MANDATORY REST TIME FOR WORKERS

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that detailed guidelines have been issued to all departments to ensure public safety.

Among the measures announced by Gupta are mandatory rest for workers from 1 to 4 PM, along with arrangements for water and shade.

In schools, priority will be given to ensuring cool water for children, and the transport department will install water counters at bus stops, Gupta said.

Other states too have initiated measures, including revision of school timing, while the authorities in the eastern Indian state of Odisha have announced summer vacation in schools from Monday in view of heat conditions.

The state also witnessed the death of two school teachers who were part of the ongoing census exercise, allegedly due to sunstroke.

With soaring temperatures in many parts of the country, doctors have advised people to take precautions.

"In view of the temperatures, people should take precautions. The vulnerable group, which includes elderly people and others, needs to be more careful," Dr. D Bahera, a respiratory medicine specialist in north India, told Anadolu.

Several hospitals have stepped up their efforts to provide more care to patients. In New Delhi, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has established a specialized heat stroke unit to deal with the patients.





