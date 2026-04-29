US senator criticizes Pentagon over delayed Ukraine aid

US Sen. Mitch McConnell is raising concerns about delays in US military assistance to Ukraine, arguing that congressionally approved aid is not being delivered despite strong bipartisan support.

In an op-ed published in The Washington Post, McConnell pushed back on claims that Americans oppose aiding Ukraine, writing that public sentiment has consistently favored supporting Kyiv in its defense against Russia.

The Kentucky Republican noted that Congress acted on that support last year, with Republican-led armed services committees authorizing $400 million annually for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative over the next two years.

He added that appropriators fully funded the program for fiscal year 2026 with overwhelming backing.

However, McConnell said the approved aid "is now collecting dust" at the Department of Defense, alleging that lawmakers have struggled to get clear answers from Pentagon officials about the delay.

He specifically pointed to the department's policy office, led by Undersecretary Elbridge Colby, accusing it of failing to provide explanations to Senate appropriators.

"When Senate appropriators have sought an explanation from the department's policy shop, led by Undersecretary Elbridge Colby, they've been stonewalled. Our colleagues on armed services have also expressed growing frustration with the Defense Department's inability to communicate," McConnell wrote.

Framing the issue as one of national security rather than foreign aid, McConnell argued that supporting Ukraine is an "investment" for the US, not an act of charity.

The roughly $900 billion National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, approved by Congress, allocated $400 million for Ukraine in 2026 and an additional $400 million in 2027 under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.





