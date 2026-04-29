Poland eyes role as regional hub for US energy imports, president says

Poland is ready to serve as a "northern gateway" for US energy supplies to Central and Eastern Europe, President Karol Nawrocki said.

Speaking at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Croatia on Tuesday, Nawrocki said Poland aims to strengthen regional energy independence while deepening transatlantic ties.

"The US is a 'strategic partner' for Central Europe," he said, adding that Poland stands ready to facilitate the flow of American gas into neighboring markets.

He also cited US Energy Secretary Chris Wright's participation in the summit as evidence of strong bilateral cooperation.

Nawrocki dismissed concerns over Washington's commitment to European security, saying the US remains "not only formally a strategic partner of Poland and the Three Seas Initiative but also Poland's most important ally."

His remarks come amid domestic debate in Poland after Prime Minister Donald Tusk recently questioned whether the US would remain "loyal" to NATO's collective defense obligations in the event of a potential Russian attack on Europe.

Responding indirectly to those concerns, Nawrocki said the US continues to form the foundation of security on NATO's eastern flank, stressing that this presence should be reinforced.

He also stressed the importance of the Three Seas Initiative for regional economic resilience and said discussions should begin on establishing a dedicated investment bank for the bloc.

The initiative, launched in 2015, focuses on boosting connectivity, energy security, and economic cooperation across Central and Eastern Europe.





