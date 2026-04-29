5 family members killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Five people from the same family were killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike on the town of Jibchit in southern Lebanon despite a truce in place, according to the National News Agency.

The strike targeted a building belonging to the Bahja family in the al-Jabal neighborhood, NNA said.

It destroyed the building and killed Mohammad Jawad Bahja and his wife Lotfiya, as well as Amani Jaber and her two children, Mariam Hilal Bahja and Ali al-Rida Hilal Bahja, the agency reported.

Rescue and ambulance teams worked throughout the night to remove debris from the destroyed building and recover the bodies of the victims, the agency added.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and over 1.6 million displaced by Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese official figures.

A 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel took effect on April 17 and was extended by three weeks on Thursday last week.





