Lebanon says Israel must abide by ceasefire, understand talks are key to security

Israel must realize that the only path to achieve security is through negotiations, the Lebanese president said on Wednesday, stressing that Tel Aviv must first fully implement the ongoing ceasefire before moving on to further talks.

"We are working as much as possible to mitigate the consequences of the military attacks on Lebanon.

"We are conducting intensive contacts for this purpose, as it is unacceptable for Israeli attacks to continue after the ceasefire has been announced," Joseph Aoun said in a statement released by the Lebanese presidency on US social media company X.

Aoun argued that he was in coordination with the Lebanese parliament speaker and the prime minister in "every step" he took regarding the negotiations, "contrary to what is being said in the media.

Beirut is "making every possible effort" to bring a solution to the current situation to end the war, he stated, stressing that this solution lies in diplomacy.

If Israel believes it can achieve security through violations and the destruction of border village, it is mistaken, Aoun said, adding: "Because it (Israel) has tried this before and it did not lead to any result."

"We are now awaiting the United States to set a date to begin negotiations," the president further said.

Noting that the EU countries and Arab states have also expressed their support for the negotiations, Aoun said there is also consensus among the Lebanese people, "especially the people of the south—on the need to end the war."

"This is an opportunity we must seize today to guide our country toward safety and peace."

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before saying Thursday it would be extended by three weeks following a second round of talks between the two sides in Washington.

According to official Lebanese figures, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 2,534 people, wounded 7,863 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million people.