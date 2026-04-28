Israeli blockade threatens shutdown of only oxygen plant in northern Gaza

The Gaza Health Ministry warned Tuesday that the only oxygen generation plant serving Gaza City and the territory's north is at risk of shutting down due to repeated malfunctions and a lack of alternatives amid a crippling Israeli blockade.

"The plant is the primary source of supplying patients with medical oxygen, especially those with chronic conditions, in addition to meeting the needs of health-related civil institutions," the ministry said in a statement.

It warned the plant could stop operating due to "repeated breakdowns caused by heavy workload and long operating hours," in the absence of sufficient alternatives because of the Israeli blockade.

The ministry said the shutdown "threatens a disruption in medical oxygen supplies and exposes patients' lives to serious risks," warning of an "imminent humanitarian disaster."

It called on relevant authorities and international institutions to urgently intervene to allow the entry of new oxygen generation plants and ensure the continuous supply of medical oxygen to health facilities to protect patients' lives and maintain services.

The ministry has repeatedly warned about the dangers of Israel preventing the entry of medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and the severe consequences for healthcare services and patients' lives.

Official Palestinian reports have also warned about the risks of Israel blocking the entry of spare parts needed to maintain equipment, machinery and vehicles that provide essential services in the enclave.

This comes as Israel has not implemented its obligations under the ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, 2025, including opening crossings and allowing agreed quantities of food, relief, medical aid and shelter materials into Gaza.

Israel has also continued violations through shelling and gunfire, which have killed 818 Palestinians and injured 2,301 others since the ceasefire, according to Health Ministry data.

The truce was reached after two years of genocidal war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, killing at least 72,600 Palestinians, injuring over 172,400, and causing massive destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.



