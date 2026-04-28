UAE to withdraw from OPEC, OPEC+

The United Arab Emirates announced its decision to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+.

The decision will be effective as of May 1, 2026, according to the state-run Emirati News Agency (WAM) on Tuesday.

The report said the decision is in line with the country's long-term strategic and economic vision and the development of its energy sector.

The decision also reinforces the UAE's commitment to its role as a responsible and reliable producer that looks to the future of global energy markets, it added.

The UAE has joint OPEC in 1967.