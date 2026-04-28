France condemns Israeli occupiers' attack on wastewater plant in West Bank

France on Tuesday condemned attacks by Israeli occupiers targeting EU- and French-funded infrastructure in the West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to hold those responsible accountable and halt escalating violence.



In a statement, Pascal Confavreux, the French Foreign Ministry spokesman, denounced the "attack, occupation, and vandalization" of a wastewater treatment plant in Tayasir, northern West Bank.



Confavreux stressed that the facility was co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD) and the EU with a total investment of €18.2 million ($21.2 million).



He said the incident resulted in the death of a Palestinian and called on Israeli authorities to "expel and bring to justice those responsible for these acts."



France also condemned the demolition of a school by Israeli occupiers using a bulldozer, he said, adding that the school had been co-financed by France's Crisis and Support Center through the West Bank Protection Consortium.



He urged the Israeli government to provide "financial compensation for the destruction" caused by the occupiers.



"These actions are part of an unprecedented acceleration of Israeli settlement policy and the increasing attacks" by Israeli occupiers against Palestinian civilians.



The ministry called on Israel to take immediate measures to stop such violence, stressing that the situation undermines stability in the region.



It reiterated France's "firm opposition to any form of annexation that undermines the prospect of a two-state solution."





