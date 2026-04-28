7 killed, 12 injured in fire in Moscow

Seven people were killed and 12 injured in a fire in Moscow, Russian officials said Tuesday.

The blaze broke out in the north of the capital near the Airport metro station in a multi-story residential building under construction, the Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a short circuit in an electrical panel in a utility room on the third floor.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze across an area of 1,400 square meters.

Rescuers evacuated 31 people from the building.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.





