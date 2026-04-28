Türkiye, Armenia stress importance of reopening Kars-Gyumri railway as soon as possible

Türkiye and Armenia have underlined the importance of reopening the Kars-Gyumri railway as soon as possible to enhance regional transport links, following a joint working group meeting, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Türkiye-Armenia Joint Working Group on the rehabilitation and operationalization of the Kars-Gyumri railway convened in the eastern Turkish province of Kars on Apr. 28.

The meeting was held in line with agreements reached under the normalization process between the two countries, it added.

Both sides emphasized the significance of bringing the railway into operation as soon as possible in order to strengthen regional transport connectivity.