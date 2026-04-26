Hezbollah says it carried out 3 attacks on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said Sunday it carried out three attacks on Israeli army forces in southern Lebanon.

In a series of statements, the group said the attacks were carried out "in defense of Lebanon and its people" and in retaliation for Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement and attacks on towns in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted a newly established Israeli artillery position in the town of Bayyada with a swarm of drones.

It also claimed two drone attacks on a gathering of Israeli soldiers and a military force in the town of Taybeh.

The group said casualties were reported among Israeli forces in the attacks, without giving further details.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 2,500 people and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

A 10-day truce was first announced on April 16, but was repeatedly breached by Israel.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations at the White House.



























