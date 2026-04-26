Half of Britons say Starmer should step down as premier: Poll

Half of Britons believe Prime Minister Keir Starmer should step down, according to an Ipsos UK Political Pulse survey released on Sunday, which also found widespread doubt about Labour's chances at the next general election.

The poll, conducted among 2,262 adults between April 17-21 and shared with London-based radio station LBC, found 50% of respondents think Starmer should resign, while 36% say he should remain in office.

It also showed 68% of Britons believe it is unlikely Starmer will win the next general election, up 5 percentage points since June 2025.

Ipsos said the survey was conducted during heightened political pressure following a vetting controversy involving former UK Ambassador to US Peter Mandelson, who has faced scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"As speculation mounts about Keir Starmer's future, the way forward for Labour is unclear," said Ipsos Director of Politics Keiran Pedley. "6 in 10 are unfavorable towards him and half think he should stand down."

Ipsos, however, noted a slight improvement in support for Starmer compared with February, when 52% backed resignation.

The poll also suggested limited consensus on potential successors, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham emerging as the most preferred alternative, though he is not a member of parliament.

Party favorability ratings placed the Greens first at 28%, followed by Reform UK at 27%, the Liberal Democrats at 23%, Conservatives at 22%, and Labour last at 20%.